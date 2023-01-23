The Town of Fountain Hills is sponsoring a Cornhole League Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. at Four Peaks Park. Residents are invited to participate in the weekly tournament-style cornhole event.
Beginning Feb. 21, each week will have four round-robin games played followed by a single elimination tournament (five-game guarantee). Teams will be a blind draw and “switchholio,” meaning that participants will have a new blind draw partner each game.
American Cornhole League (ACL) rules will apply. Registration is required.
Once into bracket play, participants will keep their same assigned partner based on player rankings through the championship game.
Winners from each week will each receive a $10 gift card to a local business. Each player will receive a FH Cornhole League t-shirt. Sponsored by The Sonoran Lifestyle Team at RE/MAX Sun Properties.
Register for Course #1643, there is a fee of $50 and must be age 21 or older (BYOB). Play will be each Tuesday evening from Feb. 21 through April 11.