The Town of Fountain Hills is sponsoring a Cornhole League Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. at Four Peaks Park. Residents are invited to participate in the weekly tournament-style cornhole event.

Beginning Feb. 21, each week will have four round-robin games played followed by a single elimination tournament (five-game guarantee). Teams will be a blind draw and “switchholio,” meaning that participants will have a new blind draw partner each game.