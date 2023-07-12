JD Manley (1).JPG

JD Manley will take his first step on campus as an upperclassman this August, but he’s already further along with his college search than most incoming seniors. Manley traveled to Greensboro, N.C., in late June for a national soccer tournament with nearly 300 college scouts in attendance.

Manley will be a junior at Fountain Hills High School this year and he plays for the Phoenix Rising FC Youth Soccer U16 Elite Club National League (ECNL) team. He’s been a starting center back on the team for two years and he played for the Minnesota Thunder Academy ECNL team before that.