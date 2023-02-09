Carlo Oddo has diabetes, kidney failure and hidradenitis, but he just turned 51 this January and said his health is 10 times better than it was at 40. For him, it was as easy as riding a bike.

Oddo was into extreme sports as a teenager, and bicycle motocross, or BMX, has always been his favorite. He stopped for 30 years after a few accidents near his high school graduation, but he’s been back into the sport and has been sharing his passion with thousands of people for over a year.