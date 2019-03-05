The Specialized Cactus Cup Mountain Bike Stage Race is heading to town March 8-10. More than 1,000 bikers from across Arizona and the Southwest will gather at McDowell Mountain Regional Park in Fountain Hills to celebrate this iconic spring event.
The 2019 Cactus Cup is sponsored by Specialized Bicycles. Taking place over three days, the Cactus Cup includes three races for professionals, amateurs and juniors and serves as an opening event for the season featuring a Short Track, XC and Enduro event. To chase the Cactus Cup and capture the overall title, all three days of the stage race must be completed.
The Cactus Cup is continuing the tradition of bringing professional and amateur mountain bikers and their families together for a weekend of competition and fun, while encouraging a new generation of enthusiasts through the addition of kids’ races and activities.
“The Specialized Cactus Cup provides something for the whole family; challenging race courses for the beginner to seasoned athlete, kids’ racing for all ages, food trucks, live entertainment and a Huss Brewing Beer Garden,” said Race Director Sage Melley.
Before the last race in 1999, the Cactus Cup had become the sport’s noted season opener, gaining international attention and growing to attract thousands of riders annually. Over the years, the race has drawn some of the biggest names in mountain biking, including Ned Overend, John Tomac, Dave Wiens, Travis Brown, Tinker Juarez, Juli Furtado, Alison Sydor, Susan DiMattei, and Ruthie Matthes, as well as renowned Arizona locals like Scott Paulsel, Doug Roether, Andy Gelle, Jon Milliken and Dan Basinski.
Specialized is sponsoring this event for the third consecutive year.
“Specialized will be supporting the 2019 Cactus Cup with an elite team of racers, neutral mechanical support, a hospitality booth for everyone to hang out, swag, demo bikes to tryout, an Epic Pro for raffle, 50 helmets for the first juniors that register and a few surprises including the first ever cross-country ride along with six-time National Mountain Biking Champion, Ned Overend,” said Scott Paulsel, Arizona Market Developer at Specialized Bicycles.
A prize purse of $5,000 will be distributed among the top five elite male and female finishers of the Cactus Cup, and the top elite male and female finishers of the short track. Saturday, March 9, is the kids race including a Balance Bike Race for kids ages 1-5 and a Pedal Bike Race for kids ages 4-12.
Registration for the Specialized Cactus Cup is open. Competitors may register at thecactuscup.com. Prices vary depending on which events you wish to participate in.
The Cactus Cup supports a number of local non-profit organizations including Gravity Riders of Arizona, Mountain Bike Association and the Central Arizona Mountain Bike Patrol.