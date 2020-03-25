On Monday, March 16, the Bogey Boys played a step-back scramble at The Orange Tree Golf Resort with the team of Clark Ewing, Ron Fett, Dave Habitat and Gerry Lynch winning in a tie-breaker at -3.
In second place, also at -3, was the team of Jack Cranmer, David Fleischer, Dave Kolstad and Roy Lack with the team of Wayne Bumgardner, James Dilling, Duane Goslin and Mike Saladino placing third at -1.
The Wednesday travel golf was cancelled due to inclement weather. Due to Covid-19, the Bogey Boys are suspending play until at least April 6. For membership information, write to bogeyboysofaz@gmail.com.