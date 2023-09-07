The Bogey Boys played a Labor Day round at Orange Tree Monday, Sept. 4. The winning team at -13 was Dan Watson, Jim Sandow, Jeff Prochnick, and Bob Nemec. Individual prize winners were Monyou Tong, Bob Nemec, Rod Eaton, Mike Saladino, and Joe Monte Carlo.
The travel group played at Lookout Mountain in Phoenix on Wednesday, Sept 6. The winning team at +1 was Jim Kidwell, Ray Yusko, Rod Eaton, and Dan Wochos. Closest to the pin winners were Al Wahlstrand, Ron Perkins, Ray Yusko and Jack Cranmer. Low net for the day was Jeff Prochnick at 70.