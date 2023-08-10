The Bogey Boys played their weekly round at Orange Tree Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 7. The winning team at -8 was John Conger, Jim Sandow, Bob Nemec and Corky Miller. Closest to the pin winners were Earl Kulson, Monyou Tong, Rod Eaton and John Conger. Long putt winner was Dan Watson.
The travel group played the Cholla course at We-Ko-Pa on Wednesday, Aug. 9. The winning team at -12 was Brad Strehlow, Lyman Schliep, Jerry Lynch and Rod Eaton. Closest to the pin winners were John Conger, Rod Eaton, Mike Hoops and Gary Fritcke.