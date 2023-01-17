Year after year, sport fans fall for scams on counterfeit tickets. With Super Bowl LVII coming to State Farm Stadium in Glendale this February, football fans should stay aware of some red flags.
An age-old piece of advice is: If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. As of the time of writing, the cheapest Super Bowl tickets on Ticketmaster are $5,750 before processing. Tickets closer to the field run upwards of $15,000.
Be careful buying from social media links, and never share a picture of your tickets online. Scammers can manipulate pictures on social media and make you think you’re getting different tickets than you’re buying, and it’s usually best to stick to verified websites like Ticketmaster or Vivid Seats.
Credit cards companies may offer retribution for lost funds if you’re unfortunate enough to be the victim of a scam. Money orders, cashier’s checks, debit cards and gift cards are less secure forms of payment.
The local Arizona Cardinals may not have made the playoffs this year, but the Super Bowl is a once-a-year event that draws attention from every fanbase. Be careful and enjoy the postseason responsibly.