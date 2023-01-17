Year after year, sport fans fall for scams on counterfeit tickets. With Super Bowl LVII coming to State Farm Stadium in Glendale this February, football fans should stay aware of some red flags.

An age-old piece of advice is: If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. As of the time of writing, the cheapest Super Bowl tickets on Ticketmaster are $5,750 before processing. Tickets closer to the field run upwards of $15,000.