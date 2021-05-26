On January 21, the Fountain Hills Businessmen’s League lost its most valued member. Organizers say Jerry Berna was the heart and soul of the League for 17 years, administering every aspect of the league’s management 52 weeks a year.
“When he passed from cancer, it seemed fitting to honor him in some way,” reads a press release provided by the club. “With that in mind, the league developed the Jerry Berna Championship Trophy. It will be presented annually to the player with the best overall performance during the winter season.”
At the league’s annual Award Banquet held on April 29, the FHBL honored the first recipient, Terry Nichols.
“Terry’s performance over the season was exceptional and earned him the crystal trophy,” continued the announcement.
Guests of honor at the banquet to present the trophy were Berna’s wife, Linda, and his daughter, Carly Berna. Upon receiving the award, Nichols said how humbled he was to be the first recipient and that it was a special honor to have it presented by Berna’s wife and daughter.