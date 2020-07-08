The Fountain Hills Athletic Booster Club (FHABC) raised $41,000 in eight days with a fundraising campaign conducted entirely by email.
“We were blown away with the unbelievable generosity of over 80 families in Fountain Hills, most of who have students in our high school athletic programs,” said Erin O’Brien, FHABC President.
The Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation became involved with matching and double matching programs to encourage additional support and was able to provide almost $19,000 in matching funds.
“We realize we are in tough times in Fountain Hills, given the social and economic challenges that are occurring now in our lovely town,” said Foundation President Dwight Johnson. “I was excited to help the FHABC with some creative matching marketing plans to help encourage parents, teachers, administrators, alumni, coaches and community residents to generously support this cause. And they came through in spades!”
The original goal was to raise $7,500 in funds in order to pay the first half of the school year trainer’s salary, as well as allow all students to attend all fall athletic events free of charge. This effort resulted in raising almost six times the original goal.
Phil Rodakis, owner ofPhil’s Filling Station, also supplied a $300 gift card at no cost to the Booster Club to be used to enhance the fundraising efforts. The winner was Wendy Barnard, one of five FHUSD School Board members. In fact, Barnard and her husband, Rich, then donated this $300 back to the FHHS football team to be used for an upcoming team dinner.
“When you have a great product to sell, it’s easy to hit aggressive goals and even go beyond,” said recent past FHABC President, Greg Cardello. “Who can say no to support our amazing student athletes and coaches when funds are requested? My eight-day job was easy!”
According to Athletic Director Willie Dudley, the entire FHABC Board of Directors can’t wait for the fall athletic season to begin.
“I want to thank the Fountain Hills community so much for your faithful support of FHUSD athletics,” Dudley said. “After missing our entire spring season, the student athletes and coaches are working hard, planning and preparing for fall competition.”