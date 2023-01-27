Wrestling.jpg

The Fountain Hills High School wrestling team placed fifth out of 14 teams this past weekend at the Tiger Open, and six Falcons placed in the top five. The Falcons also added a second home meet to the schedule so they can celebrate senior night next Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 4 p.m.

The Falcons were missing a few wrestlers, so some young athletes had to step up and some even found success. Freshman Tyler Trapani took fifth place at 120 lbs., and sophomore Yahshua Harris placed second overall at 132 lbs. after filling in for an injured Tyler Flynn.