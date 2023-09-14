Gannon Young

Gannon Young is the Fountain Hills Times Independent’s inuagural Athlete of the Month. (Independent Newsmedia/George Zeliff)

Gannon Young is the Fountain Hills Times Independent’s inaugural athlete of the month.

The Fountain Hills High School senior recorded 150 yards, two touchdowns and one fumble recovery in the recent football game against Marcos de Niza. He averaged 28.2 yards per catch over the past two games.