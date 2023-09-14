Gannon Young is the Fountain Hills Times Independent’s inaugural athlete of the month.
The Fountain Hills High School senior recorded 150 yards, two touchdowns and one fumble recovery in the recent football game against Marcos de Niza. He averaged 28.2 yards per catch over the past two games.
“I love my brothers, and it’s just the best thing to go out there on Friday nights and just show what I can do and show the work I’ve been putting in,” Young said. “Whatever you put in, you’re going to get back in return, so I just want to keep going and have a great season.”
Young trained all offseason and plans to lead the Falcon receivers for a second year in a row. He had 243 receiving yards and four touchdowns through five games before finishing with 711 yards and eight touchdowns last year. Young is off to a hot start and has 282 yards and three touchdown catches in weeks three and four alone.
Young broke loose for a 57 yard touchdown against Camp Verde Thursday, Aug. 31, and he caught passes of 35 yards and 43 yards for touchdowns against Marcos de Niza Friday, Sept. 8. Both touchdowns against Marcos de Niza came in must-have fourth down situations.
“It’s been a blessing for sure, but it’s not something we want to always have to do,” head coach Pete Schermerhorn said about Young. “You don’t want to have to put yourself in those situations all the time, but he’s been able to make some plays for us.”
Young’s second touchdown against Marcos de Niza was deflected in mid-air, but he adjusted to catch the tipped pass and ran into the endzone untouched. He’s put on a show for the home crowd so far this season, hauling in four touchdown passes in just two home games.
“I’ve always been the younger pack of the group,” Young said. “There’s always been older guys, like the ones that are starting, the ones who are making the plays, and now I’m that guy. It’s a young team this year. I’d say that’s the most different part for me, but I think if we all just keep working, they’re going to keep getting better and better. Coach [Schermerhorn], I think he’s going to be good for the school.”
Young and the Falcons rolled into Payson for the Battle of the Beeline game Friday, Sept. 15. Young said he was prepared to have the best week of practice in his life ahead of the rivalry game, and he wanted to get payback for last year’s loss.
The Falcons have two home games coming up against Gilbert Christian Thursday, Sept. 21, and Blue Ridge Friday, Sept. 29. Both games kick off at 7 p.m. The Falcons celebrate homecoming against the Gilbert Chrisitan Knights.