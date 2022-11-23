Girls Basketball.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team opened the season with a road victory at American Leadership Academy West Foothills last Friday, Nov. 18. The Falcons won 36-15, and sophomore CC Smith led all players with 16 points.

The Falcons held the Guardians scoreless and led 10-0 after the first quarter. ALA bounced back with nine points in the second quarter, but the Falcons limited them to six second-half points.