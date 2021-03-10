The Fountain Hills High School wrestling squad recently wrapped its regular season with a pair of dual meets and will be sending its athletes to the state competition.
The Falcons took part in 14 dual meets this season, including a showdown against Benjamin Franklin on March 2 and Northwest Christian on March 3.
According to head coach Luke Salzman, the Falcons overcame a lot of challenges this season in order to succeed.
“For being a strange year to compete in, the wrestlers got 14 matches in and made the most out of them,” Salzman said. “We have definitely improved as a team.”
While the winter season was delayed and then condensed, not to mention the added precautions due to COVID-19 concerns, Salzman said his flock of Falcons still managed to soar.
“Our guys are wrestling more aggressively and making fewer mistakes,” he continued.
During the Northwest Christian match, Salzman highlighted sophomore Ty Jablonsky, who picked up a big win against rival Ashton Deanda, earning a fall in the second period.
That was just one of the success stories from this season, culminating with a teamwide trip to the post-season tournament. While grapplers typically get in more matches and a handful of tournaments throughout a regular season, Salzman noted that the 2021 competition has shaken things up a bit.
“Everyone qualifies for state,” Salzman said. “We are going into it as everyone has a chance to win some matches and place. It has been a long season and a lot of teams, wrestlers and coaches get burnt out. We are making practice fun while working hard to keep our endurance up.
“It will be fun. Our first tournament of the year is state. Crazy.”
Salzman highlighted a trio of Falcons to keep an eye on in the upcoming state tournament. Ty Jablonsky, with a season record of 9-2, will compete in the 106 division. At 126 is Tyler Flynn with a current record of 10-4, and at 145 is Dominick Flynn, currently at 11-3.