The Fountain Hills High School wrestling team competed in its last meet of the regular season last week, and the Falcons head to sectionals this weekend. On Wednesday, Feb. 2, the Falcons won every match except for one against Chandler Prep and Valley Christian.
The Falcons came up short against Northwest Christian, but they had several competitive matches. Tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 10, the Falcons will travel to Heber where they will spend the night in preparation for sectionals. Weigh-ins are at 8 a.m. and wrestling begins at 10 a.m. at Mogollon High School.
“Sectionals are what we work for all season,” head coach Luke Salzman said. “The boys know it isn't easy to qualify for state and they are going to have to wrestle their best and win some close matches.”
There are 14 teams entered in the Division IV Section III sectionals. The top four wrestlers in each weight class will qualify for state, and placement will also determine seeding for the state tournament, which will take place next week, from Feb. 17-19.