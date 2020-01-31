The Fountain Hills High School wrestling squad traveled up and down the state this past weekend to compete in two events.
On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the grappling Falcons traveled to Mogollon High School were they went 3-2 in a dual meet, beating Coolidge, Chandler Prep and Valley Christian.
Then, on Jan. 23, Fountain Hills travelled up to Payson where the team competed in the two-day Tim Van Horne Invitational with 20 other teams.
The Falcons have two competitions again this week. The first one was a multi meet Tuesday, Jan. 28, hosted out of the high school.
The second meet is on Friday, Jan. 31 with the Falcons travelling back to Mogollon.
Head coach Luke Salzman said that he and his team knew the Tim Van Horne Invitational was going to be a challenge.
“(Van Horne) is a 20-team tourney with some of the best schools in the state,” Salzman explained. “We knew going into it that it was going to be a grind. After seeing that level of competition, the young guys can see where time and a lot of hard work can take them.”
Friday’s meet will be the last competition of the regular season.