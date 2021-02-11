The Falcon wrestling squad had a light week of competition, but things are about to kick it up a notch as the local grapplers prepare for a week sporting three matches spread across just four days.
According to head coach Luke Salzman, the Falcons are continuing to improve with each passing competition. This past week, that competition featured a showdown hosted by Tempe Prep.
“The boys did well wrestling two schools, Phoenix Christian and the Division 1 school, Westwood,” Salzman said.
Salzman said several of his grapplers had big nights with wins recorded by Brandon Despain, Ty Jablonsky and JP Cahill. Jablonsky and Cahill both improved their record to 3-0 on the heels of this past week’s victory.
“Senior captain Dom Flynn looked very good [on Feb. 4], picking up a technical fall against his opponent and improving his season record to 4-0,” Salzman added.
While wrestlers are limited in the number of matches they can take part in per meet due to COVID-19 safety measures, this week will still provide the Falcons with plenty of opportunities to get in some additional competition experience on the mat.
The local boys host a trio of duals this week, beginning this afternoon, Feb. 10, with a 4 p.m. showdown welcoming teams from Miami and Tempe Prep.
On Friday, Feb. 12, the Falcons welcome the team from San Tan Foothills for a 2 p.m. match, with the local team back in the gym the next day, Feb. 13, to host Benjamin Franklin for a match beginning at 10 a.m.