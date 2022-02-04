The Fountain Hills High School wrestling team competed in Heber this past weekend at the Rocky Nelson Invitational. This was the last tournament of the season before sectionals on Friday, Feb. 11.
The Falcons took seventh place as a team out of 18 schools, and three grapplers placed in the top four of their weight class. Sophomore Tyler Flynn finished second in the 132-pound weight class, Ty Jablonsky finished fourth at 120, and Wyatt Mowers took fourth at 285.
The Falcons rented a cabin for the weekend, and they will do the same for their last dual at Northwest Christian this Thursday and Friday.
“We rented a cabin that was big enough for the whole team to sleep in,” head coach Luke Salzman said. “It was a fun time and great team bonding. We watched college wrestling and made a nice healthy dinner with a campfire.”
The Falcons will prepare for sectionals over the next two weeks. The tournament will be held at Mogollon High School, just like the Rocky Nelson invitational. There are 13 other schools in Division IV Section III with Fountain Hills, and only the top four wrestlers in each weight class will advance to state.