The Fountain Hills High School wrestling team will host eight other teams in a home meet today, Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 3 p.m. The Falcons just competed at the 26th annual Coolidge Lions Club Invitational this past weekend, and two Falcons won their individual weight classes.

The Falcons only have one home meet per year, and eight seniors will be honored today. Several wrestlers have been with the program all four years, but others are newer to the team. Senior Franklin Fiola picked up the sport this year, and senior Cy Dethlefs wrestled for three years in Washington before coming to Fountain Hills.