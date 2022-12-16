Wrestling.JPG

Fountain Hills High School senior JP Cahill kept his undefeated streak alive last week through the second varsity wrestling meet of the season. The Falcons went 3-1, beating Alchesay, Blue Ridge and Round Valley last Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Cahill is 12-0 as of press time.

The Falcons competed at Mogollon High School yesterday in another multi meet. The Falcons saw Alchesay and Blue Ridge again, teams they beat last week 54-18 and 45-33 respectively, and they’ll have a rematch with the host school. Last week, Fountain Hills lost to Mogollon 48-36.