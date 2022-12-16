Fountain Hills High School senior JP Cahill kept his undefeated streak alive last week through the second varsity wrestling meet of the season. The Falcons went 3-1, beating Alchesay, Blue Ridge and Round Valley last Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Cahill is 12-0 as of press time.
The Falcons competed at Mogollon High School yesterday in another multi meet. The Falcons saw Alchesay and Blue Ridge again, teams they beat last week 54-18 and 45-33 respectively, and they’ll have a rematch with the host school. Last week, Fountain Hills lost to Mogollon 48-36.
“We wrestle more sectional opponents in Mogollon,” head coach Luke Salzman said. “These head to heads set up for sectional seeding and can be important if it is an equal match up. “
The Falcons beat Round Valley 66-12 last week and junior Tyler Flynn went undefeated on the day to improve to 12-1. Fellow junior Tyler Langer advanced to 10-2 on the season following last week.
“We’re doing pretty good. Either six or seven guys placed at the first tournament, and we won all of the duals but one at Round Valley, and it was a really close dual the one we lost,” Cahill said. “If we keep putting in the work, I can see a good amount of us going pretty far in the season, but it’s all about how hard you’re trying and your work ethic.”
The Falcons don’t compete again until Friday, Jan. 6, at the 26th annual Coolidge Lion’s Club Wrestling Invitational. Cahill said the team will continue to practice over winter break, as well as go on team runs and team hikes to build stamina.
“I think we hold each other accountable, which is always good,” Cahill said. “We’re just really putting in the work because we want to succeed, and we’re working with the younger guys, and you can tell they want to get better.”
Cahill is trying to make the best of his senior season and wants to wrestle in college. He said he dedicated his summer to the sport, and he attended several college scouting camps and joined a club team this past fall. His club team competed with schools outside of Arizona, and he did most of his wrestling scout camps on the East coast, so Cahill is full of new tricks this year.
“I learned a lot of new techniques and different aspects of wrestling because I was getting trained by some of the top guys in the country,” Cahill said. “Obviously, you learn a lot from your own coach, but getting taught by other coaches, you learn a lot more about the sport.”
Cahill swam for Fountain Hills in the past but spent that time wrestling for his club this year. He’s not taking any breaks and the next best chance to make a statement is at the Coolidge Invitational, where the Falcons will face 15 other teams over two days in January.