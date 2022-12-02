Wrestling.jpg

The Fountain Hills High School varsity wrestling season starts this weekend. Head coach Luke Salzman likes to prepare his wrestlers for the season by taking them to watch an ASU match, and this year, he took them to watch then No. 5 ASU beat then No. 3 Missouri on Thursday, Nov. 16.

ASU won their home opener 19-17, and it came down to the last heavyweight match for the Sun Devils to win. Salzman said the exposure to high level wrestling gets his team hyped for the season.