The Fountain Hills High School wrestling team attended the Arizona College Prep Knights Invitational this past Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, and placed eighth overall out of 24 teams.
Three Falcons placed high in the Knights Invitational. Senior JP Cahill placed second overall in the 120 lbs. class, and junior Tyler Flynn returned from injury and placed fourth in the 132 lbs. class.
Junior Tyler Langer took second in the 175 lbs. class, and those three Falcons have high ambitions for sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 11. If any Falcon places in the top four of their weight class, they will advance to the state tournament which starts on Thursday, Feb. 16.
The Knights Invitational pitted the Falcons against a lot of tough competition, and they came away for the better. The Falcons will host Odyssey Institute in a dual meet tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 4 p.m. in the big gym.
Tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 2, the Falcons travel to Northwest Christian for a tri-meet against the Crusaders and the Valley Christian Trojans.