The Fountain Hills High School wrestling team attended the Arizona College Prep Knights Invitational this past Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, and placed eighth overall out of 24 teams.

Three Falcons placed high in the Knights Invitational. Senior JP Cahill placed second overall in the 120 lbs. class, and junior Tyler Flynn returned from injury and placed fourth in the 132 lbs. class.