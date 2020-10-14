The Fountain Hills High School volleyball squad is continuing to move in the right direction, giving one of its best performances of the season so far this past week.
The team played a double-header against Chino Valley and won both matches in three sets.
The Lady Falcons will play two games this week. The first was Tuesday, Oct. 13, against AZ College Prep. Their second match is away on Thursday, Oct. 15, a rematch against Valley Christian.
Head coach Pete McGloin said he was very happy with the way his team played in its recent matches.
“It was a great night. We had our first good offensive performance of the season in both matches,” McGloin said. “We have been struggling to hit over 200 in a match this year and we hit 390 in both matches. So, we’re finally being aggressive, we’re finally throwing some blows and really earned some points.”
Picking a game ball winner for the two matches was a tough call for McGloin with some many of the Lady Falcons posting career firsts.
“Our game ball winner for the first game was Mia Kohoutek and she had two really well-played games as a setter,” McGloin said. “The non-setter standout to me was Brooke Williams, who had her first double digit kill match of her career with 10 kills in the first match and six in the second. I loved how Brooke was playing.”
With two tough opponents in this week’s pair of matches, McGloin wants to see his team keep playing aggressively.
“Going into this week we have got two of the top teams in our division,” McGloin said. “So, these games are going to test us to be our best selves; what we are seeing those glimpses of. We’ve got to be more resilient when things aren’t going are way. We’ve got to be more aggressive and we can’t allow mistakes to carry over for an entire set.”