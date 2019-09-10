The season is off to a strong start for the Fountain Hills High School volleyball team.
The Lady Falcons played their first game of the season at home against Benjamin Franklin High School on Sept. 3 and FHHS went on to win the match 3-1.
Fountain Hills volleyball is in the middle of a busy week, playing in three matches. The first showdown was yesterday, Sept. 10, away at Wickenburg.
The Lady Falcons have a home match tonight, Sept. 11, against Gilbert Christian starting at 6 p.m.
The final match of the week is on Thursday, Sept. 12, and will be at home against Horizon Honors starting at 5 p.m.
New head coach Tia Kannapel said she is proud of how her team performed on the court in its first outing.
“Ben Franklin is not an easy team and we did a great job of fighting and pulling out the win,” Kannapel said.
As the first game of the season, and also her first game as head coach, the match against Ben Franklin was also a chance for Kannapel to gauge her team here in the early goings.
“This was also a great game to see where we can still improve,” Kannapel said. “I think some of the places open for improvement are areas like closing our block, terminating the ball with less errors and holding onto our serve to have longer runs.”
While Kannapel saw some areas that the team could improve upon, she said she was also really impressed with her team’s presence on and off the court.
“We were great at working together as a team and keeping our energy high,” Kannapel said. “Not only was it the players on the court, but the ladies on the bench contributed to the great communication and positive responses we had throughout the game. We also had a great overall passing game and that allowed us a ton of opportunities to put away the ball.”
Kannapel said a couple of her athletes really stood out during this season opener.
“[One] standout player was Grace Abrams, who never missed a serve and maintained over a .300 hitting percentage,” Kannapel said. “Sofie Langer also put up over 88 setting attempts with only five errors, which is quite amazing considering she is involved in basically every play.”