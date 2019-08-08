The fall sport season is finally returning now that school is back in session, and girls indoor volleyball is offering sponsorship opportunities to businesses and individuals in the community.
The Lady Falcons are offering five tiers for those interested in sponsoring the team.
The Adopt-A-Team tier is $1,000 per team and includes two admissions per home game, a 2.5’x6’ banner in the gym, a full-page ad in the souvenir program, a sponsor plaque with team picture, announcement at all home games as sponsor and a souvenir program.
The Home Game T-Shirt Sponsor tier is $500 and includes one admission for Sponsor Appreciation Night on Oct. 15, company name on shirts, 2.5’x4’ banner in the gym, half-page ad in the program, sponsor plaque, announcement at all home games and a souvenir program.
The program sponsor tier is $500 and includes admission for Sponsor Appreciation Night on Oct. 15, 2.5’x4’ banner, full-page ad in the program, sponsor plaque, announcement at home games and a souvenir program.
The Program Sponsor tier is $250 and includes admission to the Sponsor Appreciation Night, half-page ad in the program, announcement at all home games and a souvenir program.
Finally, the Adopt-a-Falcon tier is $100 per player and includes admission to Sponsor Appreciation Night, recognition as sponsor in the program and a copy of the souvenir program.