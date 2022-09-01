VB 1.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School volleyball team started its season yesterday, Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Falcons played at ALA – Ironwood after press time, and this weekend they will play in the Longhorn Invitational Tournament at Payson High School starting on Friday, Sept. 2, at 8:30 a.m.

Head coach Olivia Long said she feels a complete turnaround as a coach from last year. Long was a first-year teacher and coach last year, and said year two is still a learning process, but it's more familiar now.