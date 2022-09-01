The Fountain Hills High School volleyball team started its season yesterday, Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Falcons played at ALA – Ironwood after press time, and this weekend they will play in the Longhorn Invitational Tournament at Payson High School starting on Friday, Sept. 2, at 8:30 a.m.
Head coach Olivia Long said she feels a complete turnaround as a coach from last year. Long was a first-year teacher and coach last year, and said year two is still a learning process, but it's more familiar now.
“It feels a lot more cohesive,” Long said. “Last year was kind of like a puzzle that was missing some pieces. This year we came in and everyone’s familiar with each other on the court and I’m familiar with them and their playing styles.”
The Falcons practiced all of June and then returned to training two weeks before school started. Tryouts were held the first week of school, and Long knew the players at that point. The Falcons lost Soliel Smith to graduation last year but gained several freshmen and a talented pair of sisters this offseason.
Sophomore Zoe Kohoutek transferred to Fountain Hills from Scottsdale Preparatory Academy and will be eligible to play only in the second half of this season. Mia Kohoutek last played indoor volleyball for the Falcons as a sophomore, but she returned for her senior season.
“We have our junior class, which is a really solid group of girls and players,” Long said. “Our seniors have improved a lot this year with Mia coming in. She didn’t play for us last year and she’s a huge part of the playmaking. And then our sophomores on the team, Kitrick [Garman], Jocelyn [Bloedel] and Zoe mix really well.”
The Falcons have four seniors this year, Mia Kohoutek, LJ Holland, Titleist Patrick and Olivia Sopeland. The Falcons had a core of six sophomores on varsity last year that want to take the next step as upperclassmen. Those six juniors are Sydney Boeshans, Jeneya Boone, Bella Garman, Elle Schulze, Emerson Uphoff and Sophie Wickland.
“Within that group, I think that Bella and I are very good leaders,” Wickland said. “Syd sticks out there, and Elle is also a leader.”
Wickland and Bella Garman were the only Falcons to receive superlatives last year in the form of region honorable mentions. The Falcons improved their volleyball skills in the spring beach season and summer training, and they hope to have a revenge tour against teams that beat them last year.
“There were some games last year where we didn’t live up to our potential,”
Long said. “Going into those games, I’m sure those teams might be expecting less of us, so I’m just excited to show whatever they’re expecting, we’re going to surpass it.”
The Falcons have higher expectations for themselves this season. They have the talent and continuity to hold themselves to a higher standard, but there is a mental aspect they will need to overcome to reach the postseason.
“I want us to get to playoffs,” Wickland said. “We were close last year, but towards the end of the season the whole team was giving up, and I don’t want that to happen this year. I think we have a pretty solid lineup, so I think we’ll do well.”
The Falcons were excited to start their season yesterday, but they are also looking forward to their first home game. Last year, the Falcons had a 5-3 home record compared to a 2-8 record on the road, not counting tournament games.
“I’m really excited to play in front of a student section again,” Wickland said. “In beach, you don’t really get that. It’s fun when you get a point and everyone makes a circle in the middle and the gym gets really loud.”
The Falcons host Gilbert Christian at 6 p.m. next Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the first home game of the season. The Falcons then travel to Payson on Wednesday, Sept. 7, to play at 6:30 p.m., and will return home on Thursday, Sept. 8, to host Valley Christian at 6 p.m.
“They’re going to be good this year,” Long said. “They’re going to be worth coming out Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Bring the family, it’s going to be entertaining. It’s going to be good volleyball. We have a real solid team in my opinion.”