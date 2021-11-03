Sometimes a team can have such close bonds that they feel like a family. The Fountain Hills High School volleyball team has been a close group all season, but last week it was a true family affair.
Head coach Olivia Long was in Covid quarantine all week, so she had to ask some of her staff to step up to coach. Freshman coach Jennifer Hamilton and volunteer assistant Kenna Garman answered the call. The two coached Monday’s game against American Leadership Academy – Gilbert North, Tuesday’s doubleheader against Wickenburg, and Thursday’s season finale at Camp Verde.
The Falcons lost 3-0 to a very good Gilbert North team, but turned around and beat Wickenburg 3-0, 3-0. Doubleheaders are rare in varsity volleyball, and it only happened because Fountain Hills’ road game at Wickenburg was postponed earlier this season.
“For such a young team, they’ve really been able to handle themselves these past two days,” Garman said after the doubleheader. “It hasn’t been a surprise to them, and it hasn’t really shaken them to have a coaching change all of a sudden. They’ve been really helpful with us, too.”
The team wasn’t shaken because they’ve been around Garman and Hamilton a lot this season. Hamilton watched the tryouts and helped pick varsity and JV players, and three of her freshman athletes played the varsity games she coached.
Garman is a 2020 graduate from Purdue University, and she has helped at a handful of practices this year. She also has two younger sisters on the team, sophomore Bella Garman and freshman Kitrick Garman.
“You don’t get this opportunity that often,” Kenna said. “I’m a little harder on them than everybody else, but they take that in stride. They know they’re not going to get any favoritism from me, but I’m really proud of them. I think it’s been great.”
While Garman and Hamilton coached from the sidelines, Long watched livestreams and texted substitutions and other suggestions to her assistants. Garman and Hamilton said they were there to support and motivate the team, but Long said they were a huge help.
Tuesday’s doubleheader against Wickenburg was the last home game of the season, and the 10th and 11th game for the Falcons in the last week following a two-day tournament. Freshmen Kitrick Garman, Jocelyn Bloedel, Seilah Smith (younger sister to senior Soliel Smith) and junior Olivia Sopeland played JV games during that stretch as well.
The Falcons came out strong at home and won three of the first four sets against Wickenburg by at least 10 points. Exhaustion finally set in during the final two sets and the Falcons found themselves down 20-17 in the second set of game two. Kitrick Garman went to the back line to serve, and the Falcons fought back from the deficit to win 25-20 behind Garman’s serving.
“She is my sister, so I can’t say I’m surprised,” Kenna said. “But especially for a freshman to sub in and serve eight straight points, it takes a lot. I think it takes a lot of talent, and I think it takes a lot of confidence, too.”
The Falcons had to fight again to win the final set 25-21, but they finished a clean sweep over the Wickenburg Warriors.
The Falcons traveled to Camp Verde and lost the final game of the season 3-1. Long spoke to her team afterwards again, but she won’t be able to see them in person until Nov. 5. The young Falcons have grown a lot this year thanks to the coaches and guidance from senior Soliel Smith, who always made an impact on the court, and they are happy to finish the season.
“They’ve come so far this season,” Hamilton said. “They’ve put in so much hard work and so much effort. They are very resilient, and they all come together when they have too.”