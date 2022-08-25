The Fountain Hills High School volleyball team will travel to American Leadership Academy – Ironwood next Tuesday, Aug. 30, and start its season at 6 p.m. The Falcons have a nearly identical roster to last year, and head coach Olivia Long said she feels confident and comfortable with her players ahead of her second season.
The Falcons lost one senior to graduation but gained two starting-caliber players this offseason in senior Mia Kohoutek and sophomore Zoe Kohoutek. The core players from last season all returned and improved their skills during the beach volleyball season and in offseason summer training.
The Falcons have higher expectations this year, but Long believes they can achieve their goals. Next Wednesday, the Times will run a full preview story on the indoor volleyball season.
“I expect them to put it all out there from the start,” Long said. “I think the first game should be the most explosive because that’s where we really get the chance to come together as a team. We have some new talent this year, we have some refined talent this year, and we have some solid and steady talent, so I think all of that should come together in the first match. Obviously, it won't be flawless, but pretty seamless. We’ll get out there and know what we’re doing and play competitively.”