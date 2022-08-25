VB 1.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School volleyball team will travel to American Leadership Academy – Ironwood next Tuesday, Aug. 30, and start its season at 6 p.m. The Falcons have a nearly identical roster to last year, and head coach Olivia Long said she feels confident and comfortable with her players ahead of her second season.

The Falcons lost one senior to graduation but gained two starting-caliber players this offseason in senior Mia Kohoutek and sophomore Zoe Kohoutek. The core players from last season all returned and improved their skills during the beach volleyball season and in offseason summer training.