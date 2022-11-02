Volleyball.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School volleyball team played its play-in game Tuesday, Nov. 1, and the outcome decides how much longer the season will last. The No. 16 Falcons hosted No. 17 Parker after press time, and the winner advances to the state tournament this Saturday.

The Falcons entered last week ranked No. 16, and they finished the last week of the regular season 1-1. The Falcons lost 3-1 to No. 3 Northwest Christian on Monday, Oct. 24, and they beat Bourgade Catholic 3-0 on Wednesday, Oct. 26.