It was an exhausting but successful week for the Lady Falcons, who won three of their four volleyball games this past week.
The Fountain Hills High School volleyball team’s first match of the week was a rematch against Northwest Christian on Oct. 20. FHHS lost the match in three sets at 16-26, 13-25, 14-25.
The second game of the week for the Falcons was on Oct. 21 against Beeline rival Payson. The Lady Falcons won this match in three sets, 25-21, 25-20, 25-17.
On Oct. 22, FHHS played a double header against Camp Verde. In their first match the Falcons beat the Cowboys in four sets, 25-12, 23-25, 25-12, and 25-18. In their second game against Camp Verde The Lady Falcons won in only three sets.
After a long week of competition, Fountain Hills volleyball only has one match on their schedule for this week. Tomorrow, Oct. 29, the Falcons will host AZ College Prep for a rematch starting at 6 p.m.
While the final score of the Northwest Christian match might not indicate it, the week actually started off well for the Lady Falcons. Head coach Pete McGloin said he was very happy with how his team performed in their first match of the long week.
“We lost the first one to Northwest Christian, but we played so much better than we did the last time we played them,” McGloin said. “So, we can hold our heads high and be proud of ourselves. It’s nice to see the growth.”
In comparison, McGloin wasn’t totally thrilled with the way his team performed in its first win of the week.
“Payson was one of those battles where we went in expecting a five-set battle but were happy to keep it to three,” McGloin said. “It wasn’t the best volleyball we’ve play all year, but we were in control.”
After the win against Payson and the two wins against Camp Verde, Fountain Hills is in a good position for the end of the season.
“So, we’re are back in the win column after having a losing record for a little while,” McGloin said. “We do have the toughest schedule in all of 3A.”