After finishing their first week 5-2, the Fountain Hills High School volleyball team slid to 6-4 after a three-game stretch last week. The Falcons lost twice at home but beat Payson 3-1 on the road.

The Falcons hosted Gilbert Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to open at home. The Falcons played a competitive game, but too often had to play catchup against the Knights. The Falcons rode senior captain Titleist Patrick’s serving in the first set to come back from down 17-13 to lead 19-17, but ended up losing the first set 25-22.