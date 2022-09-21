The Fountain Hills High School volleyball team improved to 8-4 with two wins last week. The Falcons beat Chino Valley 3-0 on the road, and then they edged out a victory over Payson at home, 3-2.

Ask any student at Fountain Hills High School, and they will say Payson is their biggest rival. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the student section was loud and lively, and the Falcons football team also came and cheered for their classmates for the first three sets.