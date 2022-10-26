The Fountain Hills High School volleyball team celebrated LJ Holland and Olivia Sopeland on Senior Night and played its final home game of the season last Thursday, Oct. 20. The Falcons lost 3-2, but they moved up one spot in state rankings to No. 16.

Outside of the first 16 points against No. 12 Scottsdale Christian Academy, the two teams stayed within three points of each other almost the entire night. The Falcons got up 7-1 in the first set, but the Eagles tied it at 8-8, and then the next 217 points were back and forth all night long.