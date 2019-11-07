The Lady Falcons were hoping to continue the momentum from their previous weeks’ wins to close out the regular season but unfortunately the Falcons dropped their last two matches.
The Fountain Hills High School volleyball team’s first match was on Oct. 29 against Arizona College Prep. FHHS battled the knights but ultimately lost the match, 3-1.
The second match was the next day on Oct. 30 this time against American Leadership Academy Gilbert. The Lady Falcons lost this match 3-0.
The regular season is over now for Fountain Hills Volleyball but the team still had one match this week.
The match to determine if FHHS would advance to the playoffs was yesterday, Nov. 5, against Horizon Honors.
Head coach Tia Kannapel explained that the Lady Falcons knew going in that both the Arizona College Prep and American Leadership Academy matches would be uphill battles, but the team was determined to duke it out for better playoff seeding.
However, Kannapel says that in the game against Arizona College Prep, the Falcons lost steam as the match went on.
“We simply fizzled out,” Kannapel said. “We came out swinging and playing aggressive and won the set then lost our energy as the game continued to progress.”
Kannapel says it was a similar story with FHHS next match against ALA.
“It was ALA’s senior night which gave them some added energy,” Kannapel said.
Despite a double loss, there was one bright spot for Kannapel which was celebrating her first senior night as coach.
“That night was so special and a special shout out is owed to the parents and every player in the program who made this possible,” Kannapel said. “The amazing gifts, posters, shirts, and food were an amazing group effort that made the night so memorable for the girls and families alike. This was such a great night as a coach as this group of seniors have been amazing. I couldn’t imagine another group that I would want to experience my first year with!”