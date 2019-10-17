It was tough fall break for the Fountain Hills High School volleyball team, dropping two matches this past week.
The Lady Falcons’ first match was on Oct. 9 against Arizona College Prep. FHHS won a set but still fell to the Knights by a final score of 3-1.
The final game of the break was the next day, Oct. 10, against Odyssey Institute. FHHS volleyball lost this match 3-0.
The Lady Falcons have two home games this week with the first match being yesterday, Oct. 15, against American Leadership Academy Gilbert.
The second match is today, Oct. 16, against Coronado High School starting at 6 p.m.
Head coach Tia Kannapel said she was happy with the way her team performed in the first set of their match against Arizona College Prep, but the Lady Falcons failed to keep that energy going in the next three sets.
“This was a tough loss for us, as Arizona College Prep is our main competitor in our region,” Kannapel explained. “I was so proud of how tough the girls played the first set, but we must find a way to continue this fire for a full game.”
Despite the loss in their second match, Kannapel said she was much happier with her team’s performance against Odyssey Institute.
“(Odyssey Institute) is the best team in 3A right now, so going in we knew this was a tough match for us,” Kannapel said. “They beat us in three, but the girls showed great tenacity, touching almost every ball and playing amazing defense.”