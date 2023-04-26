Baseball (1).JPG

The Fountain Hills High School baseball team ended its regular season with two wins over No. 10 Scottsdale Christian Academy (8-7) last week. The Falcons hold the No. 3 ranking at the time of writing, and they will host their first playoff game next Tuesday, May 2, at 4 p.m. at Fountain Hills Middle School.

The Falcons celebrated senior night with a 12-1 win on Monday, April 17. Senior Zach Mendello went one for two at the plate and had an RBI, and fellow seniors Devyn Hernandez, Tim Lamar and Kyle Biebrich combined to score four runs for the Falcons.