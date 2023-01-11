Boys Basketball.JPG

The No. 3 Falcons cruised to their second region victory, 61-20, over Chino Valley last Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Fountain Hills High School boys basketball team remained undefeated through winter break and they have now won 14 games in a row to start the season.

The Falcons won the Coyotes Basketball Invitational on Dec. 30 after beating Highland Prep 61-51. The Falcons averaged 65 points per game over tournament, and they held their opponents to an average of 35 points through the four games they played.