It’s rare to go undefeated throughout an entire regular season, even at the high school level. The No. 2 Fountain Hills High School boys basketball team finished its regular season and improved to 25-0 with two wins last week, and the Falcons are the only undefeated team left in Arizona.

Head coach Jeffery Bonner was one of 19 Coach of the Year candidates named by Arizona Republic’s Richard Obert last week, along with two other coaches from conference 3A. Not only is the Falcons’ varsity team undefeated, but the JV team went 18-0, and the freshman team went 13-0.