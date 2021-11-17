Two Falcons traveled to Cave Creek Golf Course last Saturday, Nov. 13, for the Division III cross country state championship. Sophomore Erin Hooley placed 34th and junior Tyler Irvine-Violette placed 86th for Fountain Hills High School.
A week after finishing first in sectionals with a 21:04.8 5k time, Hooley finished state with a time of 21:52.30. Irvine-Violette had a similar time compared to his 14th place finish at sectionals. His 18:55.4 time was four seconds slower than his race last week.
The Falcons had raced on the sectionals course before the sectionals race, but the state course was new to them.
“They don’t complain,” head coach Nick Goodman said. “Both Tyler and Erin have some natural talent, so I’m not taking the credit. It’s their work ethic combined with coaching and rest and hard work at the right times that brought them to this point.”
The hope is that next year, these two Falcons will help lead the full teams to state competition. There are no graduating seniors, so there is a high ceiling for the Falcons next season.