The Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team lost twice last week, fell to 6-7 on the season and dropped six ranking spots down to No. 26. The Falcons were without sophomore Kaylee Lewis in both losses, and her absence was significant to the other Falcons.
Lewis averages 8.9 points per game, which is second in scoring on the team behind sophomore CC Smith at 16 points per game. The two are tied with 4.4 rebounds per game and Lewis leads the team in assists with 1.3 per game.
Lewis was on crutches last week but will be able to return later this season. With her off the court, the Falcons lost 44-18 at Camp Verde on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and they lost 54-35 at home to Wickenburg on Thursday, Jan. 12. With Lewis hurt, sophomore Shania Rivera and freshman Kynzi Schaunaman had more responsibilities in the post.
At home, Rivera put the Falcons up 5-4 early after Smith found her under the basket for an easy layup. Senior Titleist Patrick started the game off with a three-pointer, and Wickenburg’s only three-pointer in the quarter came on a buzzer beating attempt.
The score was tied at 9-9 after one quarter, but the Wranglers scored five points in the first minute of the second and outscored the Falcons 16-5 before halftime. The Falcons had some bad luck, with three different three-point shots rolling around the rim before bouncing out, but Wickenburg also beat them in transition from defense to offense nearly every time they got a takeaway.
Schaunaman registered two blocks on Thursday, but said she had three total. Even with her chasing down opponents and reaching new heights on the defensive stat sheet, she knows head coach Amanda Baca expects a high level of defensive effort every time.
“We had to run 32 down and backs the other day, for not being quick down the floor,” Schaunaman said. “She wants us to be fast on transition, that’s one of our main issues that our post game talk [was about]. She even told us at halftime, ‘I want to see five white jerseys down there if they get a steal, not two and the three of you catching your breath. I need all five of you to kick your butts down that floor.’ She really wants us to be fast in transition.”
Schaunaman ended Thursday’s loss with six points, tied for second most against Wickenburg, and a team high of five rebounds. Schaunaman got passes from her teammates inside the paint for two layups, and she was able to draw several fouls and made five free throw attempts. She said it was a complete turnaround from Tuesday’s 44-18 loss at Camp Verde, when she hardly touched the ball.
“It’s actually getting better,” Schaunaman said. “Last game, they wouldn’t pass me the ball, like I didn’t get anything, so this game, it was actually pretty good. I’d like to get more, so the fact that we’re starting to get there and trusting each other as a team is pretty good.”
Smith had a quiet night at home, and the Wranglers held her to 0-12 from the floor. Smith scored five points from free throws and she added three assists and two offensive rebounds. The Falcons are still looking for a true second playmaker to help alleviate pressure off of Smith, but Patrick and fellow senior LJ Holland did shoot well, making five of their combined six three point attempts.
Patrick led with 13 points, and Holland tied Schaunaman with six points. The Falcons may not have to wait for Lewis to return to get back in rhythm, as the Ibarra sisters made their first court appearance last Monday, Jan. 16, after press time.
Alexis and Alicia Ibarra are transfer students from Red Mountain that will boost the Falcons depth and size. According to MaxPreps, Alexis is a 5’8” senior, and she averaged 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game as a junior. Alicia is a 5’9” junior, and she averaged 5.3 points, 3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last year.
“They are working so hard, because they want to come in and make the team better,” Schaunaman said. “I think that’s going to help us all get better, because we need to be as good as them. They are working really hard, and they put in 150% at practice just to make sure they’re ready to go.”
The upperclassmen Ibarra sisters can impact this Falcons team and help them in the final push of the season. The Falcons still have to play Northwest Christian and Bourgade Catholic twice, and they have rematches with region opponents Scottsdale Christian Academy, Chino Valley, Camp Verde, and Wickenburg.
The Falcons host Northwest Christian (3-7) today, Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 5:30 p.m. They host Bourgade Catholic (11-3) this Saturday, Jan. 21, at 5:30 p.m., and they look to complete the two game sweep over Chino Valley (1-9) next Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m.