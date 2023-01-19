Girls Basketball (1).JPG

The Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team lost twice last week, fell to 6-7 on the season and dropped six ranking spots down to No. 26. The Falcons were without sophomore Kaylee Lewis in both losses, and her absence was significant to the other Falcons.

Lewis averages 8.9 points per game, which is second in scoring on the team behind sophomore CC Smith at 16 points per game. The two are tied with 4.4 rebounds per game and Lewis leads the team in assists with 1.3 per game.