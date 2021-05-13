The Fountain Hills High School track season is winding down, with the local squad recently taking part in its final regular meet of the season.
“Fountain Hills had an excellent showing at the Gopher Jail Break invitational in Florence,” said head coach Nick Goodman. “This was our last regular-season meet, with only qualifying meets ahead.”
Goodman said every Falcon once again set a new personal best this outing, with notable accomplishments coming from Sebastian Jackson at second place in the 200m dash and Erin Hooly, who finished third in the 800m run.
This week, a total of 10 Falcons will attend the Last Chance meet being hosted by Seton Catholic. This meet provides athletes with a final opportunity to qualify in their events for the state championship, which is set to begin on May 15.
Representing the Falcons at this event will be Rachel Walters (100m, 200m), Erin Hooley (800m, 1600m), Sebastian Jackson (100m, 200m), Tyler Irvine-Violette (800m, 1600m), Zion Atwood (300m hurdles), Gunnar Wise (300m hurdles, high jump), Nicholas Ireton (triple jump), Tyler Lawrence (triple jump), Spencer Nelson (javelin) and Tim Lamar (javelin).