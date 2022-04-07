The Fountain Hills High School track and field team hosted a home meet for the first time in years last Wednesday, March 30. The Falcons hosted rival Payson in a dual competition meet.
Payson won with more team points, but the Falcons had smaller victories all afternoon. The meet began with relay events, and the Falcons’ team of juniors Jentezen Behnke, Tyler Irvine Violette, Zion Atwood, and sophomore Dylan Romans won the 600m relay thanks to Atwood.
“In the first 100 to 200, I just wanted to catch the guy and stick with him,” Atwood said. “All the way up to the last 200, then I wanted to pass him. I knew this team was going slower in the last 300, so I just took him out there.”
Atwood was the third runner and after he secured the lead, Violette took it home for the Falcons, finishing the relay in 6:42. Violette also took first in the 1,000m (3:03) and first in the 2,000m (6:53). Atwood took fourth in the 200m hurdles (30.40), and Behnke tied for first in the high jump (5’8”).
Junior Ryan Dyhrkopp took second in the 60m (7.43), senior Sebastian Jackson took third (7.44) and junior Tim Lamar took fourth (7.50). Lamar also took first in the 300m (38.25).
Jackson and Anthony Kasson are the only seniors on the track team this year, and Jackson has run for Fountain Hills since the sixth grade. Kasson ran the 300m (8.31) and long jump (16’2”). Outside of the 60m, Jackson ran the 200m hurdles (31.34) and enjoyed the home atmosphere.
“Ever since I’ve run here, we haven’t had a home meet,” Jackson said. “This has been the first big meet for track and it’s going off really well. I wouldn’t ask for a better team to do this with because it’s the Battle of the Beeline.”
Sophomore Erin Hooley took first place in the 1000m (3.28) and 2000m (7:51). Sophomore Eliana Bartman came in second in discus with a new personal best (68’11.5”) and took fourth in javelin (41’). Sophomore Skye Alker took fifth in the 300m (50.0), fourth in discus (56’0.25”), and third in javelin (57’7”).
Juniors Heath Edwards took second in discus (66’11”), and Spencer Nelson (122’2”) and Tim Lamar
(106’0”) took second and third in the javelin toss. Dyhrkopp took second in shot put (33’.3”), and fellow junior Brandon Despain finished third in shot put (30’2.5”).
Juniors JP Cahill took second (18’11”) and Nicholas Ireton finished third (18’0”) in the long jump. Ireton also took second place in the triple jump (37’4.25”).
The track team will be busy this week with three meets. Today, Wednesday, April 6, the Falcons travel to Notre Dame Prep for a mini-invite. Then this Friday, April 8, the Falcons have the Scottsdale Distance Classic at Saguaro High School.
This Saturday, April 9, the Falcons have the Alhambra Valley Classic meet at Alhambra High School. The Falcons will get a week to rest, then next Saturday, April 16, they will travel to Sedona for the Sedona Invitational.