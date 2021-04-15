According to head coach Nick Goodman, the Fountain Hills High School track and field team is off to a great start for the 2021 season.
The Falcons took part in an event hosted by Seton Catholic last Wednesday, April 7, and competed at the Hal Anders Invitational at Apollo High School on Saturday, April 10.
“We had a very successful meet at Seton Catholic High School as part of the Chandler Rotary Invitational,” Goodman said. “Most of the students set personal records for themselves in their respective events.”
Goodman highlighted a handful of standout athletes, beginning with Erin Hooley, who earned a fifth place medal in the mile and a third place medal in the 800m. Tyler Irvine-Violette also had a good showing in the mile, coming in fifth place overall.
With student athletes still dealing with a unique school year and sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodman said he is happy to rely on a solid coaching staff to keep all of his athletes in shape and aiming high.
“We have a great coaching staff this year, with Coach Green coaching jumps and hurdles, Coach Buckley coaching the distance runners and Coach D. Goodman and Coach Lies coaching the throwers. All of the coaches come with many years of experience and working with young athletes.”
Looking ahead, Goodman said that his flock of Falcons is young, but looking to soar.
“With only one upperclassman on the team this year, we have a young group of students who are very eager to learn and improve and represent Fountain Hills High School on the track and field,” he said. “They are excited to do their best and look forward to each meet to test and show their hard work.”