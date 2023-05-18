The Fountain Hills High School track and field season came to an end after the AIA Division IV state championship meet on Friday, May 5. The Falcons set new records every week for three months, and 19 students made it into the top 10 list of school records this year.

Seniors JP Cahill and Tyler Irvine-Violette were leaders on the team this year, and both sit second in school history in separate events. Cahill is second in long jump history (20’0.5”), and Irvine-Violette holds the record for the second best 800m in school history (2:04.57).