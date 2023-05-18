The Fountain Hills High School track and field season came to an end after the AIA Division IV state championship meet on Friday, May 5. The Falcons set new records every week for three months, and 19 students made it into the top 10 list of school records this year.
Seniors JP Cahill and Tyler Irvine-Violette were leaders on the team this year, and both sit second in school history in separate events. Cahill is second in long jump history (20’0.5”), and Irvine-Violette holds the record for the second best 800m in school history (2:04.57).
Head coach Kevin Clancy gave each new record holder a memento to help remember their success this year. He gave all 19 of them a broken hurdle with their achievements written in sharpie at the end-of-season banquet.
“I just enjoy working with the kids one on one and helping them get the structure and support they need to be successful in their events, and I think that showed,” Clancy said. “The majority of the team improved and were present and engaged in the sport and found some success.
“That’s the goal,” Clancy continued. “That they leave with good experience and newfound skills and make that connection between hard work and success. I think a lot of the kids had, so we’re leaving on a good note for sure.”
Clancy said a taste of success can be addictive, and it was also infectious. After sending two individuals to compete in three events at state last season, the Falcons sent 12 athletes to compete in 12 events this year.
Six of the athletes competed in individual events, and the Falcons qualified four of their six relay teams for state as well. Senior Zion Atwood ran in two relay events, the 300m hurdles, and according to fellow senior Franklin Fiola, qualified in five different events.
The Falcons had 11 seniors and 45 total athletes on the team this year, and both were the most the seniors had seen in their four years. The Falcons only graduated two seniors last year, and there will be many more holes to fill next year.
“We have a lot of seniors leaving, obviously, but there’s also a lot of people that joined this year who weren’t on the team last year,” Fiola said. “There are so many different characters on the team, and a lot of them are awesome people. They’re all great people, and the fact that we could all mesh and be good at the same time was pretty cool.”
The Falcons benefited from roster depth and an influx of talent this year. From freshmen standouts like Colby Wright and Allison Guerrette, to sophomores and juniors who took part in track and field at Fountain Hills for the first time, like Sara Dethlefs, Keian and Avery Evans, Yahshua Harris and more, the future looks bright for the Falcons.
Fiola was new to the track team last season and became a senior captain this year. He ran on both state qualifying relay teams and did not expect to finish the season the way he did at this point last year. He credits joining cross country for most of his improvements, and he was able to help first-time runners ease into the sport.
“It’s always a little nerve-racking, going up to the line,” Fiola said. “[Either] for a new race or one you’ve been doing, but I liked it. I liked doing more. This year, instead of just doing the 400m like I did last year, I did the 800m, the mile and the two mile.”
Fiola also gave pole vault a try at the Sedona Red Rock invitational on April 8. The Falcons were encouraged to try new events and find what they’re best at this season. That was most evident when Atwood, Dethlefs and senior Gunnar Wise participated in a voluntary decathlon and heptathlon in early April.
Dethlefs impressed Clancy in events she’d never competed in, and her 800m time in the heptathlon solidified her position on the 4x800m relay team. The Falcons debuted their girls 4x800 one week before the state championships, and then the relay team finished ninth at the state meet.
Other highlights included when junior Eliana Bartman threw a 14-foot personal best in discus with the whole team watching her. She’s now top five in school history (94’11”), and senior Space Kingphakorn is now 10th in triple jump school records after setting a personal best by two feet in his last high school competition.
There are several rising seniors who hope to make the best of their last year at Fountain Hills. Erin Hooley, Skye Alker, Caleb Lara, Garren Keeler, and Jeneya Boone are just some of the many names to watch out for when the Falcons return to action next season.