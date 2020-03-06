The Fountain Hills High School track and field program is back with one of its largest rosters in years.
The 2020 season for track kicks off today, March 4, for the Falcons as members compete in an away meet against Saguaro.
In recent years, Fountain Hills track has struggled with its numbers but, this year, a large freshman boost has helped with that.
“We have approximately 40 athletes on the team this year,” head coach Nick Goodman said. “All events should be filled on the boys side and most of the events on the girls side will be filled. The increase in quantity this year is very exciting.”
Having a roster that is 40 strong has Goodman hopeful not just of his individual athletes’ chances, but the team itself.
“My goal for this season is to qualify as many athletes for state to get us a top 10 placing on the boys and girls side,” Goodman said.
The Falcon tracksters have been practicing for four weeks now and Goodman has tailored practices based on events.
“We start with a team meeting before each practice to go over administrative stuff, including team and individual goals. We then warm up as a team for 15-30 minutes,” Goodman explained. “Following warm-up we split into specific training groups for the main workout. We always finish with a cooldown consisting of drills and stretching.”
Having a larger team, Goodman has brought some outside help for coaching.
“We have a young team this year with the majority of the team being freshmen,” Goodman said. “The coaches are looking forward to teaching these students new skills and helping them develop into excellent track and field athletes. Coach Rob Ralph will be working with the throwers. Coach Mary McDonald will be working with the distance athletes. Coach Gary Garret will be working with the pole vaulters.”