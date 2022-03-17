The Fountain Hills High School track and field team competed in the Phoenix Cougar Invitational last Thursday, March 10. The Falcons had strong performances all around, and junior Nick Ireton is now ranked 16th in the state for the triple jump.
Ireton came in second for the triple jump (39-04.5), and sophomore Space Kinpakorn finished fourth (31-08.25). Junior JP Cahill finished fourth in both the long jump (18-05.5) and the high jump (5-02.0) No other Falcons competed in the high jump, but Ireton came in fifth for the long jump (18-01.0), senior Anthony Kasson finished 20th (14-05.75), and Kingpakorn came in 21st place (13-06.75)
Senior Sebastian Jackson set a new personal record in the 100m (12.27), and he finished ninth. Junior Spencer Nelson finished 15th (12.68), Kasson finished 35th (13.49), and junior Brandon Despain finished 48th (14.52). Sophomore Timothy Lamar finished second in the 200m (24.87), Cahill finished 17th (26.88), sophomore Garren Keeler finished 28th (28.8), and sophomore Julian Sepulveda finished 39th (39.38).
Junior Zion Atwood came in ninth place for the 400m (1:00.8), Keeler finished 14th (1:02.97), junior Franklin Fiola finished 24th (1:06.53), and Despain came in 34th place (1:15.32). Sophomore Nathan Eastman finished 11th in the 800m (2:48.01), and fellow sophomore Andy Nguyen came in 18th (3:03.21).
Junior Tyler Irvine Violette finished second in the 1600m (5:13.20), sophomore William Breen finished 18th (6:08.61), Eastman finished right behind in 19th place (6:09.65), and junior Dylan Horsfall finished 23rd (6:16.89). Sophomore Caleb Lara finished 8th in the 3200m (12:30.82).
Jackson set another PR in the 110m hurdles, earning eighth place (21.81). Atwood finished seventh in the 300m hurdles (52.79), and Breen finished 11th (1:01.35). The Falcons came in seventh for the 4x100m relay (51.80), and second in the 4x400m (3:58.84).
Junior Heath Edwards finished 11th in shot put (30-09.5), Despain came in 16th (28-08.0), sophomore Tyler Tolis finished 23rd (23-0.0) and Sepulveda came in 28th place (17-11.0). Lamar finished 20th for discus (56-0), Horsfall finished 21st (55-06), Sepulveda finished 25th (50-02), and Tolis finished 26th (47-01).
On the girls’ side, sophomore Elianna Bartman had a career day and set personal records in the 100m, shot put and discus. Bartman finished 21st in the 100m (14.97), sixth in shot put (22-00), and seventh in discus (60-11). Bartman also finished 18th in the 200m (31.63).
Fellow sophomore Skye Alker finished 26th in the 100m (15.18), 17th in the 200m (31.55), 11th in the 400m (1:12.8), and 10th in shot put (21-01.5). Sophomore Erin Hooley finished eighth in the 400m (1:09.46), and second in the 1600m (5:59.63).
Katherine Hampton, a freshman, finished 35th in the 100m (16.11), and 23rd in the 200m (33.27). Hampton also came in sixth for the high jump (4-00). Sophomore Jacelle Bautista finished 38th in the 100m (16.30) and 14th in the long jump (11-05.75).
Sophomore Giada Lombardo finished 29th in the 200m (35.16), and 19th in the long jump (9-04.5). Fellow sophomore Katelyn Smout finished 22nd in shot put (14-06.0), and 22nd in discus (29-09).
The Falcons will rest over spring break, and they have another meet hosted by Phoenix Christian coming up. The Phoenix Christian Multi-Meet is Wednesday, March 23, and the Falcons also have the NIKE Chandler Rotary Invitational on Friday, March 25.