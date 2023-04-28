Track by Guerrette .jpg
Kim Guerrette

The Fountain Hills High School track and field team went to Queen Creek for the True Grit Invitational last Friday, April 21. The Falcons had a few standout performances, and several athletes are closing the gap to qualify for state.

Senior JP Cahill overcame several challenges and set a new personal record (PR) in long jump (20-0). Last year, Cahill jumped 20-3 at a home meet but it wasn’t a state qualifying meet. According to head coach Kevin Clancy, Cahill broke his femur on his next jump at that home meet, and Cahill missed his chance to compete at state.