Track (2).JPG

The Fountain Hills High School track and field team went to Payson last week for the Battle of the Beeline meet. The boys got revenge from losing to their biggest rival by five points last year and beat the Longhorn boys by 20 points.

The two schools did not post individual results from their dual meet, but the Falcons were in high spirits after a good showing. According to senior Jentezen Behnke, the Falcon distance runners did well on the 300m, 800m and 1200m races, but they didn’t have any longer distance races.