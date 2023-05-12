The Fountain Hills High School track and field season came to an end after several Falcons competed in the AIA Division IV Championships last weekend. The Falcons competed in 12 events, set five new records, and had four top-10 finishes.
The top performance was senior JP Cahill, who beat his personal record (PR) in long jump by half an inch. Cahill placed eighth in the division and jumped 20’0.5”.
The only other top-10 finishes came from relay races. The girls came in ninth place for the 4x800m relay (10:32.15), and 10th in the 4x400m relay (4:29.69). Junior Skye Alker improved her relay splits in the 4x800m by four seconds, and she was one of three girls to run in each relay.
Alker was joined by freshman Alli Guerrette and junior Erin Hooley in both relays. Sophomore Sara Dethlefs ran in the 4x800m, and junior Eliana Bartman ran in the 4x400m.
The boys 4x800m relay team set a new best by three seconds and finished 10th (8:43.80). Seniors Zion Atwood and Franklin Fiola started the race, and junior Caleb Lara and senior Tyler Irvine-Violette finished strong for the Falcons.
The boys 4x400m relay team substituted Cahill for Lara, and the Falcons placed 14th (3:42.19). Alker, Dethlefs, Guerrette, Fiola, Lara and Irvine-Violette only competed in relay events, but they contributed a much larger and louder support group than the Falcons had at last years’ state competition.
“I think the kids did really well with knowing the work that had to be put in to compete at that level and doing their part in the relays to get there as well,” head coach Kevin Clancy said. “I think they knew from the very beginning.”
Hooley and senior Jentezen Behnke were the only Falcons at the state competition last year. The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) changed its format to have statewide divisional competitions first this year, and then hold a competition for the best in each division.
The Falcons viewed divisionals as their state competition even before competing. Cahill was the closest to advancing, but no Falcon placed high enough to proceed to the next postseason competition.
Hooley ran in two individual events at state. Hooley took 17th in the 800m race (2:34.06), and she set a new PR in the 1600m (5:37.65). Hooley placed 13th in the 1600m and cut off over five seconds from her previous best.
Junior Giada Lombardo matched her personal best in pole vault (7’06”) and finished 21st. Bartman placed 17th in discus (89’11”) and was much improved from her best last year (77’7”). Bartman started the year with a 78’4” throw and hit above 90’ three times this season.
“At Northeast Valley, she hit 94 again,” Clancy said. “She’s just a completely different athlete than she was at this point last year. She was trying to hit 80 last year and she didn’t do it, and this year, it’s surprising if she’s below 90’.”
Bartman, Cahill and nearly every Falcon benefited from a larger coaching staff this year. The Falcons had a coach for jumping events, short distance, long distance, throwing events and everything in between this year.
Gunnar Wise and Zion Atwood each competed in the 300m hurdles, and Wise set a new record by .78. Wise finished 12th (43.51) and Atwood placed 18th (44.90). Wise was the only one besides Hooley to compete in multiple individual events but couldn’t clear the opening height in the high jump.
The Falcons had two seniors last year, and many more this year. All of them were boys, and the five senior boys who went to divisionals had a special sendoff last Thursday, May 4. Cahill, Irvine-Violette, Wise, Atwood and Fiola were celebrated, and their teammates and parents followed them around in their last practice.
“It was kind of a surreal moment,” Clancy said. “You work so hard in track, a lot of times your nose is just down to the grindstone, and this time we had the ability to lift our heads up and appreciate the moment and all the work that those five guys have put in over the last four years.”
Dethlefs and Guerrette were the only underclassmen that competed at divisionals. Freshman Colby Wright attended as a relay alternate and was able to soak in the championship atmosphere.
Clancy was happy the team needed a full bus instead of a van to transport everyone to the last competition. The Falcons set a ton of new records this season and had a big presence at the postseason competition. Clancy said it was a fitting end to a great year.