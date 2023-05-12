Track 1.jpg
Kim Guerrette

The Fountain Hills High School track and field season came to an end after several Falcons competed in the AIA Division IV Championships last weekend. The Falcons competed in 12 events, set five new records, and had four top-10 finishes.

The top performance was senior JP Cahill, who beat his personal record (PR) in long jump by half an inch. Cahill placed eighth in the division and jumped 20’0.5”.