The Falcons wanted to go out on top, and several Fountain Hills High School track and field athletes did just that at their last regular season meet of the year. They participated in the Northeast Valley Championships last week, and some of them will go on to divisionals this Friday and Saturday, May 5-6.

The Falcons will send several athletes to the postseason, but some Falcons are done for the year. Seniors Space Kingphakorn and Brandon Despain each set new personal records (PR) by several feet in their final events, and they’ll have a happy final memory of high school track.